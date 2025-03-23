Boston Partners Reduces Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,251 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in UMH Properties were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 80,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UMH Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 863,089 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,520,000 after acquiring an additional 59,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $20.64.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of ($126.74) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,866.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

