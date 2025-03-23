Boston Partners Sells 20,604 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,604 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGS. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $558,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 438,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,625,545.60. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

