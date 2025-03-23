Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Stryker were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SYK opened at $371.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.03.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.90.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

