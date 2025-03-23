Brian Long Sells 47,189 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Long sold 47,189 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $111,366.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,245.60. This represents a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $435.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NVTS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 4,798.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 111,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 211,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

