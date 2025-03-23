Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.03 and traded as high as C$34.14. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$34.13, with a volume of 530,412 shares trading hands.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -39.23, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.05.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -219.54%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Renewable Partners

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

In related news, Director Jeffrey Miles Blidner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.78 per share, with a total value of C$317,800.00.

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity.

