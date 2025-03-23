Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 44 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Eaton from $353.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.68.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $295.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.37. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $255.65 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.