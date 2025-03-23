Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Trading Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.74. Approximately 316,399 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 275,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. Research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,267.46. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

