Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.06 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 146.55 ($1.89). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 144.52 ($1.87), with a volume of 61,669,555 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.94) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 167 ($2.16).

Centrica Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 19 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Centrica had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 25.16%.

Centrica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrica

In other news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,254.16 ($2,910.47). Insiders purchased a total of 4,955 shares of company stock worth $683,896 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centrica

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

See Also

