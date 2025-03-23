Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.17 ($3.35) and traded as high as GBX 272.50 ($3.52). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 271.50 ($3.51), with a volume of 193,176 shares traded.

Chesnara Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 263.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 259.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of £413.11 million, a P/E ratio of 99.02 and a beta of 0.44.

About Chesnara

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

