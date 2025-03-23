Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.17 ($3.35) and traded as high as GBX 272.50 ($3.52). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 271.50 ($3.51), with a volume of 193,176 shares traded.
Chesnara Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 263.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 259.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of £413.11 million, a P/E ratio of 99.02 and a beta of 0.44.
About Chesnara
Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chesnara
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.