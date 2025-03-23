Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,795,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,542,000 after purchasing an additional 969,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,565,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,338,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,832,000 after purchasing an additional 431,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.56.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $107.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.35 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

