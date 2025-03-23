Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,062,000. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $820,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE MC opened at $60.93 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 147.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $184,437.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at $501,762. The trade was a 26.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $260,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,116. This represents a 47.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,721 shares of company stock worth $1,677,017 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Moelis & Company Company Profile



Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

