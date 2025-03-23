Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 2,633 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Herc by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 564.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Performance

HRI opened at $135.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $246.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.84 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Herc’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

