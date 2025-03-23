Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $553,000 in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In related news, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total value of $44,626.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,501.14. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,443.35. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,104,831 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $292.79 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.83 and a 12-month high of $436.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.96 and its 200-day moving average is $358.34.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

View Our Latest Report on CSWI

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.