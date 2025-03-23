Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,903,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 9.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 767,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,089,000 after purchasing an additional 68,757 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at $49,373,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Okta by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 568,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,821,000 after purchasing an additional 210,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,721,000 after acquiring an additional 322,201 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $1,317,967.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,241.25. This represents a 34.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $670,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,935. This trade represents a 37.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 763,901 shares of company stock valued at $70,880,205. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Okta from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

OKTA opened at $113.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.38. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

