Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $529,000 Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 122.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,245,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 686,519 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,731,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,152,000 after acquiring an additional 245,468 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,052,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 714,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after acquiring an additional 113,156 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $52.74. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CMC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

