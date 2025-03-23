Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $653,000 Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Price Performance

ExlService stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXLS

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,779. This trade represents a 28.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,284. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.