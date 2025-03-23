Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 451 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 329.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 59.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 40.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.25.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $495.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.92. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.82 and a 1-year high of $571.42.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.51%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.