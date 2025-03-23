Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,260,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,240,000 after purchasing an additional 75,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,825,000 after purchasing an additional 198,129 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $32,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, Director William F. Scannell bought 93,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $2,029,769.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,375.07. This trade represents a 221.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 20,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $372,272.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 572,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,632,587.76. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on IonQ from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson upgraded IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

IonQ Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of IONQ opened at $22.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 2.50.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

