Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVMD. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 521.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Revolution Medicines from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $119,384.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,928.32. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $72,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,834.24. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,660 shares of company stock worth $650,406. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

RVMD stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

