Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,188,644 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,414,443 shares.The stock last traded at $85.71 and had previously closed at $85.56.

CCEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

