Community Bank N.A. Acquires 110 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after buying an additional 130,629 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,424,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Chubb by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $291.08 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.26.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.