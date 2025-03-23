Community Bank N.A. Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,147 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $23.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.