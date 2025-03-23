Community Bank N.A. Sells 2,344 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Napatree Capital LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 28,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,896,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $315,767,000 after buying an additional 407,978 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 14,691 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,664.50. This represents a 30.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $437,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,459 shares in the company, valued at $633,159.61. This represents a 40.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,085 shares of company stock worth $2,020,895. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

