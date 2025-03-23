Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 666.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,169,000 after purchasing an additional 513,526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,337,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,100,000 after purchasing an additional 217,316 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,640,000 after acquiring an additional 160,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,408,000 after acquiring an additional 142,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Sidoti upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

Shares of SPXC opened at $134.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $153.34. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.05 and a one year high of $183.83.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

