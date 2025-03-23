Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $413,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $194.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

