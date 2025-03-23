CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $418.15.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
CYBR stock opened at $351.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.39 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $223.41 and a 1 year high of $421.00.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
