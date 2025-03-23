CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $418.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,287,000 after buying an additional 391,900 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $380,637,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 878,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,651,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR stock opened at $351.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.39 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $223.41 and a 1 year high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

