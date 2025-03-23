DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 16,111 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $1,340,435.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,472. This trade represents a 14.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of DocuSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $695,200.00.

DocuSign stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price target on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

