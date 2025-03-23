Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 492.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,207 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,219,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,233,000 after purchasing an additional 282,458 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.08.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

