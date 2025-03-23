Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz Sells 3,000 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total value of C$68,550.00.

TSE ELD opened at C$22.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.37. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$17.82 and a 52-week high of C$26.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELD shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

