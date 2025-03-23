Fiona Murdoch Purchases 13,700 Shares of Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Stock

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Murdoch bought 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,003.00 ($18,869.81).

Ramelius Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Ramelius Resources alerts:

Ramelius Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 16th. Ramelius Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Ramelius Resources Company Profile

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, production, and sale of gold in Australia. It operates through three segments: Mt Magnet, Edna May, and Exploration. The company owns and operates the Mt Magnet, the Edna May, the Vivien, the Marda, the Tampia, the Rebecca, and the Penny gold mines located in Western Australia.

See Also

