First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.31. First Atlantic Nickel shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 572,671 shares changing hands.

First Atlantic Nickel Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.80.

About First Atlantic Nickel

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

