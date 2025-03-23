Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.11 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 31.56 ($0.41). Frenkel Topping Group shares last traded at GBX 31.56 ($0.41), with a volume of 259,454 shares changing hands.

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.66 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.51.

About Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

