Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.82 ($2.68) and traded as high as GBX 219.50 ($2.83). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 214.50 ($2.77), with a volume of 126,222 shares changing hands.

Frontier Developments Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 207.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 220.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70. The company has a market cap of £82.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported GBX 11.40 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

