Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.55 and last traded at $60.76. Approximately 84,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 182,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.14.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.77.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $302.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 645.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 33.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

