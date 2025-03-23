Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$22.57 and last traded at C$52.99, with a volume of 440010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.22.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.29. The company has a market cap of C$49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 26,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$1,383,300.00. Also, Director Christine Marie Moritz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.09, for a total transaction of C$244,827.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $3,634,696. Insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.