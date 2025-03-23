H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares.
H2O Innovation Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a PE ratio of 68.00.
About H2O Innovation
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than H2O Innovation
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.