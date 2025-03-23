Harbour Investments Inc. Has $158,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,095,000 after acquiring an additional 671,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,735,000. Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,357,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 394,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 150,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $601.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $54.34.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

