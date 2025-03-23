Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $131,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 (NYSEARCA:AOCT)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 (NYSEARCA:AOCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 in the 4th quarter worth $16,629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 during the fourth quarter valued at $5,027,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,727,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,479,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 during the fourth quarter valued at $785,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA AOCT opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.04. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 Profile

