Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $117,000 Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 25,814.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 25,382 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,478.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

