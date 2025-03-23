Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial raised CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

