Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Northern Trust by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 528.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Northern Trust by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $252,042.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,448.83. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $251,828.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,883.88. The trade was a 11.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $98.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.46. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $79.32 and a 52-week high of $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.