Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Stake in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in OppFi by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 123,438 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OppFi by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 148,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 73,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Trading Down 1.4 %

OPFI opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $842.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OppFi news, Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 79,762 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $728,227.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,908.81. The trade was a 29.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Vennettilli sold 30,762 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $279,626.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,762 shares in the company, valued at $825,026.58. This represents a 25.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,476. 84.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About OppFi

Free Report

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

