Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1,657.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 552,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 520,754 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Rambus in the third quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Rambus by 63.7% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 40,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

Rambus stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,064.82. The trade was a 35.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $308,672.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,080. This represents a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,952 shares of company stock worth $4,405,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W upgraded Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

