Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,652 Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 745,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 386,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 215,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

ATMU opened at $37.43 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATMU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

