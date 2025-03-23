Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $129,000 Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,643,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 422.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,252,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,410 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after acquiring an additional 530,390 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 177,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,637,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities raised Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC set a $38.50 target price on Li Auto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of LI opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $33.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

