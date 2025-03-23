Hill Island Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 16,849 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hill Island Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $278.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

