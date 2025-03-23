Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $122,950.00 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,712.45. The trade was a 55.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.8 %

H opened at $121.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.00. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on H. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,136,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 679,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,677,000 after purchasing an additional 480,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,953,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after acquiring an additional 173,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

