Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $135.94 and traded as low as $130.98. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $132.25, with a volume of 10,036,535 shares.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLI. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

