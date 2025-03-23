Insider Buying: AVADA Group Limited (ASX:AVD) Insider Purchases A$37,000.00 in Stock

AVADA Group Limited (ASX:AVD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Crowley bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$37,000.00 ($23,270.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of -0.07.

AVADA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the traffic management operations in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and New Zealand. It offers integrated traffic management services, including traffic control, equipment hire, planning and permit, event management, and incident response services.

