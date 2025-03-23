Insider Buying: AVADA Group Limited (ASX:AVD) Insider Purchases A$37,000.00 in Stock

AVADA Group Limited (ASX:AVD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Crowley bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$37,000.00 ($23,270.44).
AVADA Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of -0.07.
AVADA Group Company Profile
