Insider Buying: Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) Insider Purchases A$58,120.00 in Stock

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Clarke purchased 5,000 shares of Pacific Current Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$11.62 ($7.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,120.00 ($36,553.46).

The stock has a market cap of $610.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Pacific Current Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.84%.

Pacific Current Group Limited engages in multi-boutique asset management business worldwide. It manages assets for institutional and individual clients. The company was formerly known as Treasury Group Ltd and changed its name to Pacific Current Group Limited in October 2015. Pacific Current Group Limited is based in Melbourne, Australia.

